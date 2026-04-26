GNU/Linux leftovers

Also up for the chop are some newer – but still over two decade old – cards: the Hamachi and Yellowfin PCI gigabit adaptors. The AX.25 and HAM Radio drivers are also slated to go, as is Asynchronous Transfer Mode networking. This vulture remembers when ATM was still being promoted as 'the strongest choice for public and private network interconnectivity', despite the rapid rise of TCP/IP in the late 1990s. So much for that. The writing was on the wall at least 15 years ago, when this vulture removed the ATM card and associated drivers from a client's PC who had just moved back to London from Singapore. ISDN CAPI support looks set to go, as well, including over Bluetooth. Linux benchmarking and news site Phoronix reckons just the Ethernet devices will remove nearly 30,000 lines of code.