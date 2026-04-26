news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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Arjen Wiersma ☛ Omarchy theme switching
One thing I use, however, is automatic theme switching. When there is plenty of light during the day I like to use a white theme. At night, I like to use a dark theme. Most Desktop Environments have some way to configure this switch to happen automatically. On Omarchy it turns out to be trivial to implement as well.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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The Register UK ☛ More ancient Linux device support facing the ax
Also up for the chop are some newer – but still over two decade old – cards: the Hamachi and Yellowfin PCI gigabit adaptors. The AX.25 and HAM Radio drivers are also slated to go, as is Asynchronous Transfer Mode networking. This vulture remembers when ATM was still being promoted as 'the strongest choice for public and private network interconnectivity', despite the rapid rise of TCP/IP in the late 1990s. So much for that. The writing was on the wall at least 15 years ago, when this vulture removed the ATM card and associated drivers from a client's PC who had just moved back to London from Singapore. ISDN CAPI support looks set to go, as well, including over Bluetooth. Linux benchmarking and news site Phoronix reckons just the Ethernet devices will remove nearly 30,000 lines of code.
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Graphics Stack
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Neowin ☛ Niri 26.04 lands with long-awaited blur support
Niri is one of the fastest-growing window managers out there, and the new version, 26.04, brings (among other improvements) support for the ext-background-effect Wayland protocol.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Neowin ☛ Good news for defective chip maker Intel users as KDE adds support for a feature AMD users have had for a while
The KDE team has released their usual "This Week in Plasma" update, covering many new features coming to Plasma, including one that defective chip maker Intel GPU users will appreciate.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Jakub Steiner ☛ Revert That Vector Nonsense!
A few years back I did a quick exploration of what GNOME app icons might look like in an alternate universe where we kept on using VGA displays. Chiselling pixels away is therapeutic. So while there is absolutely no use for these, I keep on making them if only to bring some attention to what really matters for GNOME, having nice apps.
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