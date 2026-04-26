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Free and Open Source Software
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toast - lightweight terminal-based IDE - LinuxLinks
Toast is a lightweight terminal-based IDE designed for quick edits without leaving the command line.
It provides a familiar development environment inside a terminal window, combining tabbed editing, a file tree sidebar, language-aware editing features, git status indicators, and project search in a single interface. The project is aimed at developers who want a fast, keyboard-driven editor for working on files and small projects directly from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Plutonic - suika-like / spuntika-like game - LinuxLinks
Plutonic is a physics-based puzzle game made with Godot where players launch planets into a gravity field and try to combine them into progressively larger celestial bodies.
It takes inspiration from Suika-like and Spuntika-like games, using a space theme that starts from Pluto and challenges players to discover the final planet while managing collisions and launch strength.
This is free and open source software.
Nextcloud Talk - chat, video and audio calls for Nextcloud - LinuxLinks
Nextcloud Talk is a communication and collaboration app for Nextcloud that brings messaging, meetings, and webinars into a self-hosted environment.
It’s aimed at individuals, teams, and organizations that want to keep control of their data while working inside the same platform they use for files, calendars, and other collaborative services.
This is free and open source software.
hashit - generate file hashes quickly - LinuxLinks
hashit is a cross-platform command-line utility for generating file hashes quickly.
It is designed to work in a similar way to familiar tools such as md5sum, sha1sum and hashdeep, while also taking advantage of multiple CPU cores to calculate several hashes in a single run. It can process individual files or directory trees, making it useful for checksum generation, integrity verification and audit workflows.
This is free and open source software.
CoMaps - community-led maps and navigation application - LinuxLinks
CoMaps is a community-led maps and navigation application built around OpenStreetMap data.
It’s a fork of Organic Maps, itself derived from Maps.Me, with a focus on offline use, privacy, transparent governance, and not-for-profit community development. The app is designed for driving, cycling, walking, and outdoor navigation, with support for downloadable maps that continue working without an active internet connection.
This is free and open source software.
12 Useful Free and Open Source Binary Analysis Tools - LinuxLinks
This software helps turn opaque binary data into something understandable. It’s mainly used by security researchers, malware analysts, firmware specialists, forensic investigators, and developers who need to understand how compiled software works beneath the surface.
A major purpose of this software is identification. Analysts often need to determine what kind of file they’re dealing with, how it was built, whether it has been compressed or packed, and what format or platform it targets. This initial inspection helps guide the rest of the analysis and can quickly reveal whether a file is ordinary, unusual, damaged, or deliberately obfuscated.
Another important area is extraction. Binary images can contain hidden file systems, compressed resources, embedded executables, configuration files, media assets, or other bundled components. Extraction tools make it possible to unpack these layers and examine the individual parts, which is particularly useful for firmware research, embedded systems analysis, and digital forensics.
JGEX - construct, explore and prove geometry theorems - LinuxLinks
Java Geometry Expert, also known as JGEX, is a Java application for constructing, exploring, and proving geometry theorems.
It combines interactive dynamic geometry with automated geometric reasoning and visual proof presentation, making it useful for teaching, learning, and experimenting with Euclidean geometry. Users can build diagrams step by step, manipulate constructions dynamically, and work with proof tools based on established automated geometry methods.
This is free and open source software.
SVGO - Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files - LinuxLinks
SVGO is a Node.js tool for optimising SVG files by removing redundant data often added by vector editors, such as metadata, comments, hidden elements, and unnecessary values. It can be used from the command line to process SVG files and folders, or as a library inside JavaScript-based workflows. The software is also highly configurable, letting users tailor optimisation behaviour through presets, overrides, and custom plugins.
This is free and open source software.
LIEF - work with executable and binary formats - LinuxLinks
LIEF is a cross-platform library for working with executable and binary formats.
It’s designed for developers, reverse engineers, security researchers, and tooling authors who need to inspect, transform, or integrate support for formats such as ELF, PE, Mach-O, COFF, OAT, DEX, VDEX, and ART. The project provides APIs for several programming languages and can be used in analysis tools, build workflows, instrumentation utilities, and binary modification pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
RetDec - retargetable machine-code decompiler - LinuxLinks
RetDec is a retargetable machine-code decompiler based on LLVM.
It’s designed for reverse engineering machine-code binaries, helping users inspect executable files, recover program structure, and generate higher-level representations of compiled code. The upstream project is currently in limited maintenance mode, with basic maintenance continuing but only very limited development.
This is free and open source software. It is currently in a limited maintenance mode due to a lack of resources.
Kotoba - Japanese - English dictionary - LinuxLinks
Kotoba is a Japanese-English dictionary application for GNOME.
It’s designed for quick, fully offline dictionary lookups, letting users search using Japanese scripts, rōmaji, or English meanings. The app focuses on responsive search, detailed dictionary entries, conjugation handling, and a simple workflow for saving useful words for later review.
This is free and open source software.
Map - Linux Wardley map editor - LinuxLinks
Map is a Linux Wardley map editor that turns a compact plain text notation into visual strategy maps. It’s designed around the wmap language, letting users describe components, dependencies, notes, groups, inertia markers, and evolution changes in text while quickly seeing the resulting map. The application focuses on a simple workflow with plain text files, no account requirement, and export-friendly map creation.
This is free and open source software.