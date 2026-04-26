Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards-Related Leftovers

The New York City Subway system is very large and carries a lot of passengers every day. The MTA makes quite a bit of data available about the subway, including data on hourly flow through the system. Now, the MTA can’t track individual pathways people take through the subway. If you use an OMNY card (or before that, a Metrocard) to enter the system, this signals the start of a trip from some specific station or station complex. But unlike some systems, you don’t need to “tag out” of the subway, you just exit through a turnstile. So the system doesn’t know where you exit it. In addition, while many stations are just on a single line, some (like 34 St/Penn Station, or Fulton Street) are station complexes that serve many lines and allow transfers between them.

However, the MTA does publish hourly Origin-Destination estimates for all pairs of stations. These are their best guess about the flow of traffic from any particular station to any other. Because there are so many combinations, visualizing that sort of data is quite tricky. Even then, you don’t get information about routes through the system, just start and end points. Transit analysts and planners can go further by introducing some further assumptions about Subway users. For example we might assume that commuters take the most efficient route between any given pair of entry and exit stations, and build from there to a picture of flow through the system.