news
BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning
Highlights of BleachBit 6.0 include a new cookie manager that lets you choose which cookies to keep when cleaning Chromium- and Firefox-based web browsers, support for Vivaldi and Zen web browsers, and a new expert mode option that offers guardrails for less experienced users by restricting advanced operations.
Starting with this release, BleachBit now cleans storage, permissions, bounce tracking protection, site security state, alternate services, favicons, and session backups on Firefox and Firefox-based browsers like LibreWolf and Waterfox, while also improving cache handling for Flatpak and Snap installations of these browsers.