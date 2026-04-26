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Almighty Linux – hybrid distribution based on Debian and Kali
Quoting: Almighty Linux - hybrid distribution based on Debian and Kali - LinuxLinks —
Almighty Linux is a hybrid Linux distribution based on Debian Testing and Kali Linux.
It’s designed for intelligence gathering and OSINT workflows, combining a MATE desktop environment with a curated collection of reconnaissance, analysis, privacy, isolation, and security tools. The distribution also includes custom-built OSINT utilities and a Chromium-based Almighty OSINT Browser tailored for investigation work.