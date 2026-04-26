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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026



Quoting: There's a Linux command that shows you exactly what any running process is doing —

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I have noticed from experience that when my Linux programs fail, it's often a subtle event that can leave you confused or unsure of what actually went wrong. When I have fallen back to top, htop, or even the more preferred iotop, the best I get is data relating to CPU and memory usage, with no real insight into what the failing process is actually doing.

At such times, it's not enough to know that something is wrong. I usually want to see why. The strace -p command has made a real difference. Once I attach it to a running process, it shows every call that process makes.