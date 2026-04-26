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LinuxGizmos.com

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Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2026

Marie Hoeg and Ingeborg Berg in a rowing boat

Updated This Past Day

  1. "A single witness shall not rise up against a person regarding any wrongdoing or any sin that he commits; on the testimony of two or three witnesses a matter shall be confirmed." (Deuteronomy 19-21)
    The spouse of Garrett repeatedly points out that Garrett can barely code or can only do so very poorly
  2. Rust People Sabotage Stability for the Sake of a Falsely-Promised 'Security'
    Set aside severe performance issues, poor handling of "edge cases", general bugs, lack of compatibility, and even crashes
  3. Huge Strike at the European Patent Office (EPO) This Coming Friday (May 1st)
    International Worker’s day
  4. Internet Trolls Likely Trying to Distract From the Demise of IBM, Problems With Red Hat
    there seems to be trolling online aimed at suppressing discussion
  5. Debian Upgrade Coming Up (Soon)
    Yesterday we contacted the datacentre staff about it
  6. Getting Aggressive Suggestive of Loss - Part III - Threats From Burner Accounts Formally Treated as a Crime
    Countries that cannot preserve freedom from self-censorship are countries where free press ultimately cannot prevail

    New

  7. SLAPP Censorship - Part 57 Out of 200: 5RB and Brett Wilson LLP Made the Garrett and Graveley Particulars of Claims a Lot Like Photocopies!
    They seem very much irritated that I speak about this
  8. Links 25/04/2026: Nokia Wins Embargo in Kangaroo Court Where Judges Are Salaried Nokia Staff (UPC), Allison Pearson Defamation Case (UK) Succeeds, Smokey Robinson and "Puff Daddy" (US) Fail
    Links for the day
  9. Gemini Links 25/04/2026: Weekly Echoes, Gemtext Tables, and Using Offpunk
    Links for the day
  10. Corporate Media Did Not Specify What Microsoft Means by "Buyouts" (Layoffs), It May Be Hardly Different From Severance
    Time will tell, but investigative journalism hardly exists anymore, so we won't hold our breath
  11. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part V - "Diversity" and "Inclusion" at EPO Means Sleeping With Sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" and Making Them Millionaires
    Remember that top applicants or key stakeholders of the EPO are already complaining about a lack of quality
  12. Links 25/04/2026: Fake GAFAM Valuations (Gripping the Market Based on False Accounting), "Evidence Isn't Just for Research", and "Putin Defends Mobile Internet Outages"
    Links for the day
  13. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 24, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, April 24, 2026
  15. Gemini Links 25/04/2026: 3.4k+ Capsules, Microsoft Layoffs, Call for Nuclear Disarmament, "Internet is Sad and Lonely"
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-19 to 2026-04-25
    3900 /about.shtml
    1604 /index.shtml
    1345 /n/2026/04/21/Huge_Microsoft_Layoffs_Coming_Shortly_With_Financial_Report.shtml
    1080 /irc.shtml
    1071 /n/2026/04/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_52_Out_of_200_Phil_Golding_Appointed_Bar_.shtml
    1067 /n/2026/04/19/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_I_Cocaine_Abuse_in_Family_of_Cam.shtml
    928 /browse/latest.shtml
    914 /n/2026/04/20/3_400_Gemini_Capsules_Accessible_and_Known_to_Lupa_A_Geminispac.shtml
    872 /n/2026/04/21/Apple_s_Last_Leader_Died_After_He_Had_Been_Sacked_by_Apple.shtml
    858 /n/2026/04/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Just_Published_Another_SPAM_Article_for_Slo.shtml
    831 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_IV_Antonio_Campinos_Allegedly_Sl.shtml
    816 /n/2026/04/18/GAFAM_Decided_to_Stop_Old_Formats_From_Working_Format_Shifting_.shtml
    745 /browse/index.shtml
    741 /n/2026/04/20/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_SPAM_With_AI_36_Times_in.shtml
    714 /n/2026/04/20/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_II_Cocaine_Communication_Manager.shtml
    709 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_GAFAM_Again_10_Laid_Off_Azure_.shtml
    697 /n/2026/04/21/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_III_Connected_Families_The_Cocai.shtml
    673 /n/2026/04/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    662 /n/2026/04/22/EPO_President_to_Meet_the_Union_But_He_Needs_to_Resign.shtml
    627 /n/2026/04/20/Links_20_04_2026_Brave_Origin_Nightly_Scuttling_USAID_Gives_Sof.shtml
    624 /n/2026/04/19/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_I_EPO_Management_Talks.shtml
    624 /n/2026/04/23/Drama_at_the_European_Patent_Office_EPO_This_Week.shtml
    622 /n/2026/04/19/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_April_18_2026.shtml
    619 /n/2026/04/22/Clownflare_Cloudflare_and_the_Ecosystem_It_Wants_to_Replace.shtml
    618 /n/2026/04/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_II_It_s_About_Politics.shtml
    614 /n/2026/04/20/Debian_Has_a_New_Project_Leader_DPL.shtml
    613 /n/2026/04/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    603 /n/2026/04/19/Uplifting_Mood_in_Manchester.shtml
    602 /n/2026/04/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    571 /n/2026/04/23/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_V_Where_Does_the_Antonio_Campino.shtml
    566 /n/2026/04/21/The_European_Patent_Office_EPO_Needs_More_Scrutiny_Contact_Your.shtml
    564 /n/2026/04/19/If_You_re_Against_War_Why_Would_You_Pay_IBM_Red_Hat.shtml
    562 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Introducing_Fighting_Fascism_Podcast_and_Kyiv_.shtml
    560 /n/2026/04/21/Links_21_04_2026_Internet_Shutdowns_Bluesky_Crippled_by_DDoS_At.shtml
    558 /n/2026/04/20/Throwing_Rocks_in_Houses_of_Glass.shtml
    558 /n/2026/04/22/Upcoming_Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Not_Limited_to_Gaming_XBox.shtml
    557 /n/2026/04/20/Gemini_Links_20_04_2026_I_Hate_Computers_and_Why_I_de_Googled.shtml
    544 /n/2026/04/22/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    536 /n/2026/04/19/Gemini_Links_19_04_2026_Big_Brother_and_the_Telescreen_Syncing_.shtml
    536 /n/2026/04/20/BLinks_20_04_2026_Chatbots_Motivate_Manslaughter_GAFAM_s_Tobacc.shtml
    529 /n/2026/04/19/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_51_Out_of_200_On_Perjury_and_What_It_Mean.shtml
    526 /n/2026/04/22/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_IV_Demanding_Respect_F.shtml
    522 /n/2026/04/21/Financial_Misery_The_Failures_of_the_Solicitors_Regulation_Auth.shtml
    519 /n/2026/04/21/There_Are_Still_Many_Debian_Developers_Alternative_to_IBM.shtml
    516 /n/2026/04/23/Links_23_04_2026_Legal_Trouble_for_Microsoft_Chronic_Fatigue_Sy.shtml
    516 /n/2026/04/21/Links_21_04_2026_Drunken_Kash_Patel_Sues_The_Atlantic_for_Repor.shtml
    512 /n/2026/04/22/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Working_for_Racists_and_Losing_at_the_Same_Tim.shtml
    508 /n/2026/04/20/When_and_Why_I_Quit_Writing_Classical_GNU_Linux_Advocacy_Articl.shtml
    507 /n/2026/04/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

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