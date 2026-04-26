Ubuntu Leftovers

The following decisions were made:

• Linux Mint will adopt a longer development lifecycle.

• The next release is planned for Christmas 2026.

• Linux Mint will use the same installer as LMDE (i.e. “live-installer”).

What hasn’t been decided yet is the release strategy itself: the length of the cycle, whether minor releases are frozen (like the point releases in Mint 22.x) or backported/semi-rolling (as in LMDE), and whether we will introduce alpha releases.