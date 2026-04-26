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Ubuntu Leftovers
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Voyager Live 26.04
Voyager Live is an Ubuntu-based distribution for French speakers which includes large language model (LLM) tools. An English translation of the release announcement states: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Understanding the Ubuntu server installer initramfs
I recently wrote about all of the various steps of a UEFI network install, where you have a whole collection of DHCP, GRUB fetching things via TFTP and HTTP, and so on, all to boot into your Ubuntu server install ISO image. Specifically, all of the GRUB stuff and much of the complicated DHCP stuff is there because we have to load the installer's kernel and initial ramdisk. Our primary usage for UEFI network installs is to reinstall physical servers that are now in inconvenient locations, so eventually it occurred to me that if we already have running Linux systems, there are simpler ways to boot into a specific kernel and initramfs with specific command line arguments. One way is to add new GRUB boot entries, and another way is kexec.
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[Repeat] Linux Mint ☛ Monthly News – March 2026 – The Linux Mint Blog
The following decisions were made:
• Linux Mint will adopt a longer development lifecycle.
• The next release is planned for Christmas 2026.
• Linux Mint will use the same installer as LMDE (i.e. “live-installer”).
What hasn’t been decided yet is the release strategy itself: the length of the cycle, whether minor releases are frozen (like the point releases in Mint 22.x) or backported/semi-rolling (as in LMDE), and whether we will introduce alpha releases.