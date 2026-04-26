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Audiocasts/Shows: Two Linux Saloon Episodes
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 198 | News Flight Night
In a recent News Flight Night, discussions included Colin's use of his Surface Go with Cosmic Desktop, the release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and updates on Framework Computer's Laptop 13 Pro. Topics also covered containerized apps and various Linux-related news, emphasizing community engagement and technological advancements.
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 197 | Early Edition
The April edition of GNU/Linux Saloon explored gaming on Linux, discussing both past and present experiences, and highlighting various chat platforms. Rocco shared his recent experiences with CachyOS. The session featured an open mic discussion, focused on computing joys, alongside various gaming recommendations and platforms within the GNU/Linux ecosystem.