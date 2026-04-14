news
Tributary is a GTK4 reimagining of Rhythmbox music player
Quoting: Tributary is a GTK4 reimagining of Rhythmbox music player - OMG! Ubuntu —
Tributary is billed a “high-performance, Rhythmbox-style media manager written in pure Rust with GTK4 and libadwaita”.
It’s more than a way to play local audio files, too. Tributary can access and stream music from Jellyfin, Plex, DAAP/iTunes shares, internet radio stations and Subsonic/Navidrome setups as well – all from a UI that looks uncannily like a real GTK4 Rhythmbox.
Explaining his decision to create ‘yet another music player’ (no longer a historical meme either, as a glut of Amerbol-style GTK4/libadwaita music apps have been clogging up code repos and subreddits of late, thanks to vibe coding) developer John-Michael Mulesa said:
“I wanted something that still looked and acted like the old Rhymbox/iTunes song library view, while maintaining DAAP library support and adding support for a few additional more modern remote backends.”