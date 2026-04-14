GNU/Linux Leftovers and FOSS Leftovers

GNOME and I didn’t break up. It was more of a slow, mutual drifting apart. The kind where nothing is technically wrong, but everything feels just a little bit off. Like you’re replying “haha yeah” to messages you don’t care about anymore. Because that’s the thing. GNOME wasn’t broken. It booted fine, apps opened, and nothing exploded. And still, every day, there was this low-level friction. Tiny pauses. Weird decisions. Moments where I had to stop mid-flow and go, why am I doing this again?

That question showed up way too often. So I did what any completely reasonable Linux user does. I tore out my desktop environment and replaced it. Not with KDE. Not with XFCE. Not with some tiling setup that turns your keyboard into a flight simulator. I installed Budgie Desktop, fully expecting to hate it by Friday.