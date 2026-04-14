news
GNU/Linux Leftovers and FOSS Leftovers
GNU/Linux
-
Applications
-
BoingBoing ☛ Fog Panther is a new image editor for Linux
If the lack of a native port of Adobe Creative Suite (or The GIMP's peculiarities) is a problem for you on Linux, check out Fog Panther, which describes itself as "a professional image editor" built natively for the open-source operating system.
It offers full layer-based editing, layer masks, non-destructive adjustment layers, PSD file support, and CMYK color management with ICC profile support. It's commercial software, but not subscription-based. A one-time license costs $69.99 and includes all future updates.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
Make Use Of ☛ Budgie Desktop does one thing that GNOME refuses to: get out of your way
GNOME and I didn’t break up. It was more of a slow, mutual drifting apart. The kind where nothing is technically wrong, but everything feels just a little bit off. Like you’re replying “haha yeah” to messages you don’t care about anymore. Because that’s the thing. GNOME wasn’t broken. It booted fine, apps opened, and nothing exploded. And still, every day, there was this low-level friction. Tiny pauses. Weird decisions. Moments where I had to stop mid-flow and go, why am I doing this again?
That question showed up way too often. So I did what any completely reasonable Linux user does. I tore out my desktop environment and replaced it. Not with KDE. Not with XFCE. Not with some tiling setup that turns your keyboard into a flight simulator. I installed Budgie Desktop, fully expecting to hate it by Friday.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ 2026-04-06 [Older] Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in March 2026
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
The Register UK ☛ Digital sovereignty isn't just a buzzword – it's the future
You want to know who's even sicker of President Donald Trump than American liberals? European governments and companies who are realizing that putting all their eggs in one US basket was a stupid move.
That came loud and clear last month in Amsterdam at KubeCon Europe 2026.
In the Netherlands' capital, everyone was talking about digital sovereignty. Heck, there was a sold-out Open Sovereign Cloud Day at the conference's start. It wasn't just there, though. Digital sovereignty was almost as hot a topic at the show as AI. The subject came up in the keynotes, the hallway track, and vendor booths.
-
Programming/Development
-
Perl / Raku
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-12 [Older] CPAN Dependencies, static and dynamic
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-10 [Older] How you too can improve Perl 5
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-09 [Older] Evolution strategy for SQL::Abstract::More : call for feedback
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-09 [Older] Manage the health of your CLI tools at scale
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-09 [Older] Quick and dirty string dumping
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-07 [Older] 575 Pull Requests in Three Weeks: What Happens When AI Meets CPAN Maintenance
-
Perl ☛ 2026-04-06 [Older] This week in PSC (220) | 2026-04-06
-
-
-
-
Linux Foundation
-
Fake Linux leader using Slack to con devs into giving up their secrets [Ed: When Linux Foundation uses proprietary things like Slack anything is possible]
Imagine getting asked to do something by a person in authority. An unknown malware slinger targeting open source software developers via Slack impersonated a real Linux Foundation official and used pages hosted on Google.com to steal developers' credentials and take over their systems.
Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) CTO Christopher Robinson told The Register that the social engineering campaign specifically targets TODO (Talk Openly, Develop Openly) and CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation), two projects hosted by the Linux Foundation.
-