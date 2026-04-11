Openwashing by Linux Foundation for Outsourced (Spied on, Compromised) Computing

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2026 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.