news
Syndicator, RSS, and Web Browsers
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Yury Molodtsov ☛ Why I've Built Syndicator
Syndicator is a ranked, personalized reading app. It pulls news sites, blogs, YouTube videos and Substacks into one place, then learns from what you actually read, skip, save, and share.
Algorithms have a bad rep, but I 100% believe they can be fantastic when they’re optimized to help you. I don’t want the app to be “engaging”. I want you to open it, scan everything that happened, and close it for the day. Follow everything, miss nothing.
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Six Colors ☛ Rethinking RSS, newsletters, and how I read every morning
Every morning, I start my day with breakfast, a cup of tea, and my iPad. This is the latest version of a ritual that began years ago with an actual newspaper that an actual human being left in my driveway. For the last five years, it’s all been mediated by my RSS reader, but it’s an experience that integrates newsletters and RSS feeds together in one place.
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Chromium
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N Recursions ☛ N Recursions: How to set Google search as the default in Chromium
Somebody either had something against Google or somebody on the Chromium team understood UI/UX so poorly that it left people frustrated at not being able to add Google as the default search engine on Chromium. This is all you need to do: [...]
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.12.0 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.12.0: [...]
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Waterfox ☛ 6.6.11 - Security fixes and feature preview - Waterfox Release
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