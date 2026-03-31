news
Games: Rootkits ("Anti-cheat"), SteamOS, and More
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XDA ☛ Linux gaming is "solved" until anti-cheat shows up
The idea that PC gaming is "solved" on Linux has been gaining traction, and you can find proof of that under any social media post complaining about Windows. The replies will be full of people claiming how content they are on Linux, how all their favorite games worked with little in the way of tinkering, and how they haven't missed Windows even for a second. And they're right, in a way, gaming on Linux has never been better.
Unfortunately, it's not 1:1 with Windows in one very key way, and that's anti-cheat. Game developers have resorted to using a myriad of third-party or in-house anti-cheat clients that run on a user's system in an effort to curb cheating in online games, and it usually results in a game that should work on Linux, but doesn't. The problem isn't usually a technical one, but a deliberate choice to keep Linux users out because of the more open nature of the OS, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon.
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XDA ☛ SteamOS on a mini PC is the couch gaming setup I never knew I wanted
For all the hype PC gaming can get form enthusiasts, I'm usually much more of a console fan. I like sitting on the couch and playing on the big screen with a controller, and that's just the easiest way to do it.
Recently, though, I realized SteamOS can run on all kinds of PCs, and if Valve thinks you can use its Steam Machine as your big-screen gaming machine, why can't I do the same with the mini PC I already have? So that's what I did: I set up my Minisforum MS-A1 with SteamOS and connected it to the TV in my living room. And I kinda love it now.
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XDA ☛ You should revive your old gaming PC as an LLM hosting workstation
Let’s say you’ve got an old Windows machine, but the prospect of running Linux frightens you.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ We'll finally get more info and footage for Gears of War: E-Day in June | GamingOnLinux
Xbox Game Studios / The Coalition have announced that we're finally going to see more of Gears of War: E-Day in June.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ OldUnreal release new preview update for the classic Unreal Tournament 2004 | GamingOnLinux
With continued blessing from Epic Games, the OldUnreal team recently released another preview patch for Unreal Tournament 2004. This comes with full Linux support, and the game is free nowadays too and they only recently announced new easier installers for older Unreal games.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Less Miserables, a point-and-click parody of Les Miserables gets a demo | GamingOnLinux
Love a good point and click adventure comedy Less Miserables is an upcoming point-and-click parody of Les Misérables. It's due to release with Linux support, and just recently the developers at College Fun Games released a demo so you can try it a bit early.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.1 Preview should finally solve some WiFi performance issues | GamingOnLinux
On top of the huge SteamOS 3.8 preview Valve put up recently, a smaller bug-fix release landed with SteamOS 3.8.1.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Facepunch signed a license with Valve to allow standalone releases from s-box | GamingOnLinux
The spiritual successor to Garry’s Mod based on Valve's Source 2 is growing up, as you'll be able to create full standalone games with it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Plague Inc: Evolved is getting a big new Aliens - Anti-Vaxxers DLC and free update | GamingOnLinux
Plague Inc: Evolved is getting bigger and weirder with the Plague Inc: Aliens & Anti-Vaxxers DLC that was just announced recently.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ ScummVM 2026.2.0 "Railmonicon" out now supporting more retro games | GamingOnLinux
ScummVM 2026.2.0 "Railmonicon" has been released bringing support for 8 new games along with various assorted fixes elsewhere. What is it? ScummVM is an excellent tool that preserves a lot of classic games with new game engines to run on modern platforms with some enhancements.