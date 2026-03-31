Games: Rootkits ("Anti-cheat"), SteamOS, and More

The idea that PC gaming is "solved" on Linux has been gaining traction, and you can find proof of that under any social media post complaining about Windows. The replies will be full of people claiming how content they are on Linux, how all their favorite games worked with little in the way of tinkering, and how they haven't missed Windows even for a second. And they're right, in a way, gaming on Linux has never been better.

Unfortunately, it's not 1:1 with Windows in one very key way, and that's anti-cheat. Game developers have resorted to using a myriad of third-party or in-house anti-cheat clients that run on a user's system in an effort to curb cheating in online games, and it usually results in a game that should work on Linux, but doesn't. The problem isn't usually a technical one, but a deliberate choice to keep Linux users out because of the more open nature of the OS, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop any time soon.