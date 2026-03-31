news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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HowTo Geek ☛ Why everyone should have a spare bootable Linux USB disk
If your Linux system crashes and locks you out, you risk losing everything—files, data, time. If you have a bootable Linux USB recovery disk, tough, you'll be ready to restore, repair, and rescue your system before it’s too late.
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ GeForce NOW 2.0.83 brings improved display scaling for Linux | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA just launched their latest update to the cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, with version 2.0.83 bringing some big improvements overall.
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Instructionals/Technical
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HowTo Geek ☛ Afraid of breaking your Linux install? Here’s how to resize partitions safely
Linux is unique compared to other operating systems in that you're expected to have at least basic knowledge of the OS' command line. You can do pretty much everything from the command line, and oftentimes, it might be even easier than juggling through the GUI.
Among the things you can do with the command line, there's resizing partitions. Here's a breakdown on how to get that done.
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RIPE ☛ Make This One Change to Prevent Routing Loops in Your Network
Routing loops can trap packets between routers, preventing them from reaching their destination. In some cases, routers even duplicate looping packets, amplifying traffic and threatening Internet stability. We look at how this happens and how operators can prevent it.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Framework becomes a KDE Patron helping to fund open source | GamingOnLinux
Hardware vendor Framework has now become a KDE Patron, offering financial support to further push open source like the Plasma desktop. Framework join the likes of Google, Canonical, Blue Systems, Qt Group and others in supporting KDE directly.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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XDA ☛ X11 on GNOME is finally dead as its newest version goes all in on Wayland
Well, the day is finally here. We saw the writing on the wall when GNOME 49 disabled X11 sessions by default. You could still enable them if you liked, but it was clear that X11 was slowly being shown the door. Now, with the release of GNOME 50, the legendary desktop environment has erased all of its X11 backend, but fans of the older apps aren't being left in the dark.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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XDA ☛ I tried openSUSE Tumbleweed, and it had me reconsidering my love for Fedora
Okay, I admit it; I have a distro-hopping problem. It was only three months ago that I proudly declared that I had stopped jumping between Linux distros and settled on one, and yet the bug has bitten me once more. The weird thing is, this isn't even a 'the grass is greener on the other side' thing, because as far as I was concerned, my Fedora Kinoite-based grass was some of the greenest I had ever had. I suppose when you're given a buffet of stellar and free operating systems, you can help but snaffle a taste here and there, even when your plate is full.
This is a long way of me saying that I've put Fedora Kinoite on ice, stored it away on my D: drive, and installed openSUSE Tumbleweed on my C: drive instead. And man, it's giving me second thoughts about using Fedora.
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Software