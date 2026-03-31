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Tux Machines Seems to Have Only Angered Bad People
The site Tux Machines has many fans, but there are also jealous haters, who seem upset that after all those decades the community is still alive and well. 22 years, after all, is a very long time!
The people of Tux Machines come from all over the world and comprehend that a diversity of views is essential for a properly-functioning society. Not everyone agrees on that. As the saying goes, "haters gonna hate". █
Image source: Empty housing in the ghetto