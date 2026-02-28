news
Programming Leftovers
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: x13binary 1.1.61.2 on CRAN: Micro Maintenance
The x13binary team is happy to share the availability of Release 1.1.61.2 of the x13binary by the US Census Bureau which arrived on CRAN earlier today, and has already been built for r2u.
-
Python
-
Ned Batchelder ☛ Pytest parameter functions
Pytest’s parametrize is a great feature for writing tests without repeating yourself needlessly. (If you haven’t seen it before, read Starting with pytest’s parametrize first). When the data gets complex, it can help to use functions to build the data parameters.
-
-
Java/Golang
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Managing Multiple Development Ecosystem Installs
In the past year, I occasionally required another Java Development Kit besides the usual one defined in $JAVA_HOME to build certain modules against older versions and certain modules against bleeding edge versions. In the Java world, that’s rather trivial thanks to IntelliJ’s project settings: you can just interactively click through a few panels to install another JDK flavour and get on with your life.
-
Frank Delporte ☛ Pi4J Joins the Commonhaus Foundation: Securing the Future of Java on Single-Board Computers
Open source software is built on passion, time, and dedication. But passion alone doesn’t guarantee the long-term survival of a project. Maintainers move on, life changes, priorities shift, and sometimes a beloved project simply fades away. Something we want to avoid for the Pi4J project. So I’m very happy that I can share that on February 26, Pi4J got accepted into the Commonhaus Foundation. This is a major step to make sure that this Java library, used by many developers in all kinds of projects, can continue to exist and grow.
-
-
Rust
-
Niko Matsakis: How Dada enables internal references
In my previous Dada blog post, I talked about how Dada enables composable sharing. Today I’m going to start diving into Dada’s permission system; permissions are Dada’s equivalent to Rust’s borrow checker.
-