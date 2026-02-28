Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftofers

As someone who enjoys using Emacs for almost everything, I recently began exploring an alternative Emacs-native method for publishing static websites.

Currently, I use ox-hugo to build a static site from a single Org file, and it works beautifully for exporting content to Hugo-compatible Markdown. However, I wanted to create a backup web generation system entirely within Emacs that doesn’t rely on external tools like Hugo and might fit into my overarching Emacs Enhancements project concept.