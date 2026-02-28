news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftofers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Kevin Wammer ☛ Secret RSS Club
I’m launching a secret RSS Club for this blog. I’ll be publishing things there (potentially close to daily) I might not necessarily want to be public for whatever reason. Or that I don’t want some LLM thing to gobble up and use against me if there is ever some kind of AI war.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ ODF is just the first of the advantages of LibreOffice
Comments continue to be posted on articles that refer to blog posts on OOXML and related topics, from users who claim to support FOSS but in fact choose proprietary software, for reasons that have nothing to do with the support they claim to offer.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
James Dyer ☛ Exploring Static Website Publishing with Org Publish
As someone who enjoys using Emacs for almost everything, I recently began exploring an alternative Emacs-native method for publishing static websites.
Currently, I use ox-hugo to build a static site from a single Org file, and it works beautifully for exporting content to Hugo-compatible Markdown. However, I wanted to create a backup web generation system entirely within Emacs that doesn’t rely on external tools like Hugo and might fit into my overarching Emacs Enhancements project concept.
