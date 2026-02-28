Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: The 'Smartphone' Fatigue and "State of [GNU/]Linux Mobile 2026"

PostmarketOS now ships a generic mainline kernel and F-Droid is reforming its governance. The state of Linux mobile in 2026 looks different from twelve months ago. PostmarketOS has collapsed the per-device maintenance burden that historically throttled its device coverage. F-Droid has signaled governance and technical pipeline reforms that push alternative app distribution beyond a volunteer-only afterthought toward a more professionalized operation. PostmarketOS and F-Droid together form the most functional open-source mobile stack available, though "functional" still comes with caveats. For developers watching from the sidelines, the question is no longer whether these platforms exist, but whether they have crossed the threshold into practical utility. This article provides both an honest assessment of that question and a hands-on walkthrough: readers will leave with a working development environment, a deployable PWA, and a clear path to F-Droid distribution.