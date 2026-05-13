news
In praise of the Linux kernel netconsole, Mythos hype/FUD, Cloudflare on QUIC bug, and Linux culling more hardware support
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University of Toronto ☛ In praise of the Linux kernel netconsole (in the right circumstances)
The Linux kernel's netconsole is a kernel module that will "log kernel printk messages over UDP" to a remote system, which makes it another form of kernel (message) console. These days it can be activated either on boot or after boot, and in the past I've had mixed views of it. However, I recently had a nice experience with netconsole that's left me more well inclined to it in specific situations.
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Rival Security ☛ Mythos 'Discovered' a CVE Already in Its Training Data - and That’s Still Worrying
The IETF established a working group to develop this standard, which published the RPCSEC_GSS protocol in 1997 (RFC 2203). Much of the open-source work to implement NFSv4, RPCSEC_GSS, and the necessary kernel-level components was funded and developed by the Center for Information Technology Integration (CITI) at the University of Michigan.
The Wolverines are still credited in the headers of MIT’s Kerberos implementation to this day (the kind of notice human devs are used to seeing but not noticing), as well as in the nearly identical files that were copied into FreeBSD’s implementation.
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Understanding the true risk of AI in cybersecurity means separating the sci-fi hype from the reality of how these models actually work. The Real Threat: Recycled Code
FreeBSD’s CVE was caused by human negligence in the early 2000’s.
But, in 2026, decades-old flaws are being baked directly into our systems faster than ever. LLMs, as they configure our environments and write new code, regurgitate the same insecure patterns they were trained on.
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Cloudflare ☛ When "idle" isn't idle: how a Linux kernel optimization became a QUIC bug
CUBIC, standardized in RFC 9438, is the default congestion controller in Linux, and as a result governs how most TCP and QUIC connections on the public Internet probe for available bandwidth, back off when they detect loss, and recover afterward. At Cloudflare, our open-source implementation of QUIC, quiche, uses CUBIC as its default congestion controller, meaning this code is in the critical path for a significant share of the traffic we serve.
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PC Perspective ☛ First i486 Support, Now Linux Abandons i586 and i686
So long Cyrix support, as Linux 7.2 continues winnowing away at support for decades old hardware. Roughly a month ago Linux dropped support for i486 processors, first released back in 1989 and now the newest kernel does the same for i586 and i686. If that nomenclature is a little confusing, you are likely only in your 30’s or 40’s as those instruction sets date back to 1995. The i686 was also called Intel Pentium Pro and Celeron, once famous for being an overclocker’s dream; while it existed along with the Cyrix 6×86 they were not quite the same beast although this cull includes Cyrix.