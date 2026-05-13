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Fedora Kinoite vs. Silverblue: My verdict after testing both immutable Linux distros
Quoting: Fedora Kinoite vs. Silverblue: My verdict after testing both immutable Linux distros | ZDNET —
Immutable Linux distributions are slowly becoming more popular. Given the rise in discovered vulnerabilities, any additional security you can get is a bonus.
For those who don't know, an immutable Linux distribution is one that mounts certain directories, such as /usr, /var, and /etc, as read-only so they cannot be changed. That's a good thing.
The developers of Fedora Linux understand this and have developed a distribution called Silverblue. From that distribution came Kinoite.