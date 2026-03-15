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linuxteck.com and ubuntupit.com Became Slopfarms (Fake News)
The rain is back and some of the birds are soaked with water (to the extent their natural oil cannot repel raindrops), so we stay indoors and get on top of links.
We are sad to see some "linux" sites turning to "the dark side" with LLM slop. We shall accordingly avoid linking to them.
If there are fewer sites left for us to follow, then it means we are more efficient. It is important to cut off sites that engage in plagiarism (at the expense of legitimate news sites covering "linux"). █