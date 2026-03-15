The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.