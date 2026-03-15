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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2026



Quoting: Tromjaro is a free-trade Linux distribution with plenty to offer —

Imagine having an OS that won’t track you, push ads on you, and not force “free” trials on you.

Sounds like Linux, doesn’t it?

It should, because that’s what most Linux distributions strive for (and achieve).

But some distributions take this idea a bit further by being “free-trade.” What does free-trade mean? Well, for one, it means the developer wants nothing from you, so zero data is collected, and doesn’t charge a fee.

Essentially, it’s FOSS (Free Open Source Software) at its core, so you can trust the developer when they say they want nothing from you.