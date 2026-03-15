news
Security, Linux, and Microsoft TCO
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Tom's Hardware ☛ DoJ dismantles botnet made of 360,000 infected routers and IOT devices spread across 163 countries that ran for 16 years — SocksEscort proxy network eliminated in joint operation with Europol
Long-running SocksEscort proxy network brought down by US-EU operation
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Security Week ☛ Critical HPE AOS-CX Vulnerability Allows Admin Password Resets
The vulnerability can be exploited remotely, without authentication, to circumvent existing authentication controls.
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Sidero Labs Advances Talos Linux for Secure Edge and Air-Gapped Kubernetes Deployments
Sidero Labs, a cloud-native infrastructure specialist, spent the week spotlighting its Talos Linux and Omni platforms as secure foundations for managing Kubernetes at scale. The company emphasized capabilities for edge, air-gapped, and highly regulated environments, underscoring its role in security-sensitive workloads across sectors such as healthcare and critical infrastructure.
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HackRead ☛ ‘CrackArmor’ Vulnerability in AppArmor Impacts 12.6M Linux Systems
A major security issue has been found in AppArmor, a tool designed to protect Linux devices worldwide. The cybersecurity firm Qualys recently disclosed nine vulnerabilities affecting AppArmor, the default security enforcement system for popular platforms such as Ubuntu, Debian, and SUSE. According to researchers, these flaws have existed since 2017, starting with version v4.11, and currently put over 12.6 million enterprise systems at risk.
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Windows/Microsoft TCO
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Invisible malicious code attacks 151 proprietary prison GitHub repos and VS Code — Glassworm attack uses blockchain to steal tokens, credentials, and secrets
The technique exploits Unicode Private Use Area characters, which render as zero-width whitespace in virtually every code editor and terminal.
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