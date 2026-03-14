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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2026



Quoting: Dolphin Emulator 2603 Released with Triforce Games Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Dolphin, the free open-source GameCube and Wii game emulator, released new 2603 version yesterday for Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

Besides GameCube and Wii, the new version now also supports running Triforce games on your PC or Android devices.

Dolphin has a dedicated Triforce branch that was able to play a few games, such as Mario Kart Arcade GP 1 and 2, over ten years ago. Now, the dedicated branch has been merged into mainline build.