news
The web in 1000 lines of C and Mozilla Firefox news/analysis
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Maury ☛ The web in 1000 lines of C
Modern browsers are hugely complex: Chromium (the open source portion of google chrome) currently has 49 millions lines of code, making it bigger then any other program on my machine.
... but how much of that is needed if I just want to visit websites instead of running multi-gigabyte Javascript abominations that just happen to render to the browser?
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Mach Performance Improvements
Hi all, I wanted to share some of the performance optimizations for
machthat have landed recently or are landing soon:
bug 1775197 reduced the overhead of
mach’s initialization process by ~30%-50% (highly platform and command specific), which means that commands you invoke could begin executing up to a second sooner than before, which should make things feel much more responsive.
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It's FOSS ☛ Firefox Is Getting a Major Redesign After 5 Years
Firefox's Proton design has been around since 2021, and it is starting to show its age. The interface is flat, uses a lot of gray, and feels very dated in 2026. You either live with it or you go out of your way to install a theme from the add-ons store.
Neither option feels particularly appealing when practically every other mainstream browser and several Firefox forks, have put real thought into what people expect from a modern web browser.
On top of that, its AIness and lack of genuinely user experience-centric additions have been making me wonder whether it is time to move on entirely.
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Firefox Application Security Team: Bug Bounty Program Updates 2026
The Firefox bug bounty program is the longest-running security bug bounty program. Born out of Netscape’s bug bounty program, we’ve been awarding ingenious security research for over two decades, helping keep our hundreds of millions of users safe.
With the threat landscape changing, we’re updating our security program along with it. As browser security architecture continues to improve, our bug bounty program is evolving to focus incentives on the highest-impact work and the most critical threats.
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