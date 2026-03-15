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Valnet on GNU/Linux 'Apps' That Are Recommended
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HowTo Geek ☛ This Linux terminal app turns daily weather reports into an animated ASCII masterpiece
Most days, my terminal is a purely practical space, a place for important commands, logs, and the occasional script. It’s efficient, minimal, and not particularly exciting to look at. But every once in a while, a tool comes along that reminds you that the command line can still surprise you.
That’s exactly what happened when I ran weathr for the first time. Instead of printing a simple forecast, my terminal filled with drifting clouds, falling rain, and a small weather panel quietly reporting the conditions outside.
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Make Use Of ☛ The 7 Linux apps I install on every fresh system (no terminal required)
A fresh Linux install feels amazing for about ten minutes. Everything boots fast, the desktop is spotless, and nothing is cluttered yet. For a brief moment, it feels like this machine might finally stay perfectly organized forever. Then real life begins. A few chats appear, perhaps you have downloaded a video, or your phone wants to send a file to your computer. Suddenly, that pristine system starts revealing small gaps that make everyday tasks slightly more awkward than they should be.
Over the years, I’ve developed a short ritual whenever I install Linux. Before tweaking themes or reorganizing my home folder, I install a handful of apps that immediately make the system more comfortable to use. The best part is that every app here can be installed through your system’s software manager or a simple download. No terminal required.