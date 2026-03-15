Valnet on GNU/Linux 'Apps' That Are Recommended

Most days, my terminal is a purely practical space, a place for important commands, logs, and the occasional script. It’s efficient, minimal, and not particularly exciting to look at. But every once in a while, a tool comes along that reminds you that the command line can still surprise you.

That’s exactly what happened when I ran weathr for the first time. Instead of printing a simple forecast, my terminal filled with drifting clouds, falling rain, and a small weather panel quietly reporting the conditions outside.