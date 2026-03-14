Open Hardware, Tinkering, and Mandating Kill Switches

I reminisced with a client recently about my first network kit, and I realised I hadn’t ever really talked about it here. Nor do I have a network page on my Retro Corner. Let’s begin to rectify this egregious oversight with a new series of long-winded posts about early childhood networking (mis)adventures and nostalgia!

My first network experience wasn’t with a device per se, but a cable. For several years my dad used INTERLNK and INTERSRV on MS-DOS to transfer files between his work laptop, and the home 486. I remember him demonstrating by plugging one end of the serial cable into his work machine, and the other end into the family computer. Then with one command, I watched with childhood awe at the files from one machine suddenly appearing on the other. Okay, it wasn’t “suddenly”, it took an age. Still, I remember thinking it’s like the computers were talking! I think back to that day a lot, especially when I’m feeling cynical and need to remind myself why I do all this stuff.