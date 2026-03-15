Graphics: Wayland Sucking and Assessing GeForce RTX 5090 on GNU/Linux

For years, the Linux world has been talking about Wayland the way people talk about flying cars. It’s the future, it’s cleaner, it fixes ancient design problems, and it’s going to make everything better. Eventually, curiosity got the better of me, so I logged out of my usual X.Org session and switched to Wayland to see what all the excitement was about.

Some things immediately felt smoother and more modern. Others felt like walking into a freshly renovated building where the paint is still drying, and someone forgot to reconnect half the light switches. Wayland works, often very well. But the moment you start using your system the way you normally would, the rough edges show up quickly. None of them are catastrophic. But they make it clear that Linux is still in the middle of one of its biggest desktop transitions in decades.