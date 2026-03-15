news
Graphics: Wayland Sucking and Assessing GeForce RTX 5090 on GNU/Linux
-
Make Use Of ☛ I switched to Wayland and immediately found the rough edges
For years, the Linux world has been talking about Wayland the way people talk about flying cars. It’s the future, it’s cleaner, it fixes ancient design problems, and it’s going to make everything better. Eventually, curiosity got the better of me, so I logged out of my usual X.Org session and switched to Wayland to see what all the excitement was about.
Some things immediately felt smoother and more modern. Others felt like walking into a freshly renovated building where the paint is still drying, and someone forgot to reconnect half the light switches. Wayland works, often very well. But the moment you start using your system the way you normally would, the rough edges show up quickly. None of them are catastrophic. But they make it clear that Linux is still in the middle of one of its biggest desktop transitions in decades.
-
Linux Finally Catches Up to Windows with a Game-Changing Performance Feature
For years, the Linux kernel’s scheduler has been world‑class at balancing loads, yet it missed a crucial, cache‑aware instinct. In modern multi‑core systems, that gap can turn into measurable latency, especially when threads bounce between cores that don’t share the same cache. A new upstream feature, often called Cache Aware Scheduling, is now set to change that equation.
-
RTX 5090 Shows Up to 12% Performance Boost on Ubuntu 26.04
Recent tests from the website Phoronix show that the new Ubuntu 26.04 release brings noticeable performance improvements for users with the GeForce RTX 5090. In some cases, performance gains can reach up to 12%, which was not expected before the update.
These improvements are not random. They come from better integration between the operating system and the desktop environment.