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Fedora 44 on the Raspberry Pi 5 and news About Fedora, the Fedora 44 Beta Release
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Peter Robinson: Fedora 44 on the Raspberry Pi 5
So where has the last six months gone? I was planning on getting images done for Fedora 44 Beta but I was unwell and busy and ran out of time. So what better time to get them out than Pi Day!.
So compared to the last image what do we have now? Quite a lot more and I have more in the pipeline which should be in place in before freeze, plus a possible secret , I just wanted to get something out sooner rather than later for people to play with. So the things that are working and tested are now:
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits second week of march 2026
Another saturday, another weekly recap.
Fedora 44 Beta release
Monday and Tuesday were all about the Fedora 44 Beta release. Things went mostly smoothly, aside the magazine article publishing early so some outlets announced the release before the website was updated and that caused a bit of confusion.
Hopefully everyone is trying out 44 Beta and reporting bugs and issues so we can have a good final release.