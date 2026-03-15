Fedora 44 on the Raspberry Pi 5 and news About Fedora, the Fedora 44 Beta Release

So where has the last six months gone? I was planning on getting images done for Fedora 44 Beta but I was unwell and busy and ran out of time. So what better time to get them out than Pi Day!.

So compared to the last image what do we have now? Quite a lot more and I have more in the pipeline which should be in place in before freeze, plus a possible secret , I just wanted to get something out sooner rather than later for people to play with. So the things that are working and tested are now: