news
SuperTux 0.7.0 Arcade Game Is Out with Complete Level Design, Revamped Graphics
Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.
SuperTux 0.7.0 also introduces story rework of the Story Mode, Revenge in Redmond, and Bonus Island I modes, adds a new Granito NPC, adds new DiveMine, Fish, and Corrupted Granito enemies, and revamps the GoldBomb, Igel, and Ghoul enemies and the Yeti and Ghost Tree bosses.