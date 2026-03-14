I have always used the git checkout and git reset commands to reset my working tree or index but since Git 2.23 there has been a git restore command available for these purposes. In this post, I record how some of the 'older' commands I use map to the new ones. Well, the new commands aren't exactly new since Git 2.23 was released in 2019, so this post is perhaps six years too late. Even so, I want to write this down for future reference. It is worth noting that the old and new commands are not always equivalent. I'll talk more about this briefly as we discuss the commands. However, they can be used to perform similar tasks. Some of these tasks are discussed below.