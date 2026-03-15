Bayesian linear regression is one of the best ways to learn Bayesian modeling in R because it combines familiar regression ideas with a more realistic treatment of uncertainty. Instead of estimating a single fixed coefficient for each parameter, Bayesian methods estimate full probability distributions. That means we can talk about uncertainty, prior beliefs, posterior updates, and credible intervals in a way that is often more intuitive than classical statistics.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to fit a Bayesian linear regression model in R step by step. We will start with the theory, build a dataset, choose priors, fit a model with brms, inspect posterior distributions, evaluate diagnostics, perform posterior predictive checks, and generate predictions for new observations. We will also look at several R packages that belong to a practical Bayesian workflow.