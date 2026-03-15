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This month in KDE Linux
Quoting: This month in KDE Linux —
Another month has gone by since the last time I wrote about KDE Linux, KDE’s upcoming new operating system. The project hasn’t stood still! Here’s an assortment of what’s gone on recently:
Aleix Pol Gonzalez and Harald Sitter built the machinery to allow update sizes to be calculated for delta updates. This means the sizes listed in Discover are no longer “Unknown”. Instead, you’ll see a real number:
Neowin:
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Good news for KDE Plasma users: this dead feature is finally being resurrected
KDE Plasma developers have announced that a feature first introduced in 2020 and later killed is making its way back in a future version of the desktop environment.