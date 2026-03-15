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GIMP 3.2 Open-Source Image Editor Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

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Debian 13.4 “Trixie” Released with 111 Bug Fixes and 67 Security Updates

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KDE Frameworks 6.24 Improves Support for Plasma and Kirigami-Based Apps

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Marknote 1.5 WYSIWYG Note-Taking App Is Here with Source Mode, KRunner Plugin

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

Valve Releases New Steam Client Stable Update to Address Various Bugs

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Calibre 9.5 E-Book Manager Introduces a New Tool to Remove Unused Images

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2026

Autumn forest

Updated This Past Day

  1. Layoffs in Twitter, Facebook, and Microsoft's LinkedIn
    There are silent layoffs at Microsoft this month
  2. We Don't Depend on Google and Don't Care for Google
    We have our own site search and we don't depend on Google to bring visits/visitors to us
  3. Facebook Layoffs Due to Enormous Debt, Nothing to Do With "Hey Hi" Slop
    The lies about "hey hi" in relation to layoffs will only contribute to further public resentment towards: 1) the media and 2) all the slop.
  4. Universities Became Bad Places for Work
    What happened to academia?

    New

  5. Change of Address at the Hired Guns, Address Removed
    Companies tend to alter their 'shell structure' in anticipation of major action
  6. The Good IBM Managers Have Flown Away, All That's Left is the Book-Cooking Loyalists
    IBM is just cheating the SEC and shareholders. This seems to be the only thing IBM's management is nowadays good at.
  7. Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 12 Out of 200: Months Ahead of Serial Strangler From Microsoft Who Helped Double the Lawsuits (Funded by Third Parties) as 'Revenge' for Exposing Crimes
    In 2024 I sat down and wrote about what had been done to me and to my wife
  8. Crime Comes in Many Forms
    apparently the SRA is OK with stranglers of women in America bullying the media in the UK
  9. commandlinux.com, linuxteck.com, linuxiac.com, and linuxsecurity.com are Slopfarms With "Linux" in Their Domain Name
    once readers realise they read slop they immediately lose interest
  10. Links 14/03/2026: Adoption of Slop Has Killed BuzzFeed, Russia Sees "Economic Gain From Iran War"
    Links for the day
  11. Patriotism is Conditional, If It's Unconditional, Then It's Like a Cult
    My love for Software Freedom is only as strong as my love for Freedom of the Press
  12. Links 14/03/2026: Mass Layoffs at Facebook ('Meta') and Sweeping Layoffs at Twitter (xAI), Social Control Media and Slop Are Only Debt
    Links for the day
  13. Wrong Time, Wrong Place (Digg)
    Kevin Rose and Alexis Ohanian can relaunch Digg.com, but we doubt it'll work "this time for real!"
  14. Reporting New and Suppressed Information is What Journalism is All About
    In the domain of Free software, there are very few sites out there that offer exclusive coverage on community affairs and there are many gagging/censorship attempts
  15. The Limits of Speech and the Rationale of Limitations
    it seems to be part of an international trend
  16. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  17. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 13, 2026
    IRC logs for Friday, March 13, 2026
  18. Gemini Links 14/03/2026: Goodness, AD534 Multiplier Module, and Extroverts Online
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-03-08 to 2026-03-14
    4136 /about.shtml
    1594 /index.shtml
    1461 /n/2026/03/08/Microsofters_SLAPP_Censorship_Part_6_Out_of_200_Intentionally_M.shtml
    1451 /n/2026/03/07/An_American_War_on_GNU_Linux_Software_Freedom_and_British_Inves.shtml
    1360 /n/2026/03/08/Links_08_03_2026_Cisco_Holes_Again_and_Blatant_Problem_With_Ope.shtml
    1320 /n/2026/03/09/Links_09_03_2026_Many_Security_Breaches_and_a_Pandemic_of_Censo.shtml
    1155 /n/2026/03/08/Activism_Journalism_in_Our_Blood.shtml
    1148 /n/2026/03/10/Links_10_03_2026_GEMA_v_Suno_Copyright_Case_and_Valve_Faces_PRS.shtml
    1134 /n/2026/03/14/Links_14_03_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_Facebook_Meta_and_Sweeping_Lay.shtml
    1098 /n/2026/03/07/The_Harder_They_Attempt_to_Take_Down_This_Site_and_Take_Away_Li.shtml
    1086 /n/2026/03/13/Willis_Towers_Watson_WTW_Producing_More_Propaganda_for_EPO_Coca.shtml
    1004 /n/2026/03/08/An_American_War_on_GNU_Linux_Software_Freedom_and_British_Inves.shtml
    979 /n/2026/03/12/The_Register_MS_on_Verge_of_Collapse_Keeps_Promoting_a_Ponzi_Sc.shtml
    973 /n/2026/03/13/Founder_of_IBM_Ventures_Has_Just_Quit_IBM.shtml
    962 /n/2026/03/08/Gemini_Protocol_in_Its_Prime.shtml
    952 /browse/latest.shtml
    941 /n/2026/03/11/5_Years_Since_Freenode_Conflict.shtml
    941 /irc.shtml
    933 /n/2026/03/08/Discrimination_and_Prejudice_Against_Female_Journalists.shtml
    921 /n/2026/03/08/Too_Focused_on_Buzzwords_the_Media_is_Paid_to_Saturate_the_Coll.shtml
    920 /n/2026/03/09/Microsofters_SLAPP_Censorship_Part_7_Out_of_200_Like_With_the_S.shtml
    893 /n/2026/03/10/Links_10_03_2026_Rust_Rewrites_by_Slop_20_171_Times_Slower_You_.shtml
    880 /n/2026/03/11/A_Week_Ahead_of_Next_EPO_Strike_the_Staff_Representatives_Show_.shtml
    855 /n/2026/03/07/WIRED_Conde_Nast_Reviews_Are_Paid_for_Marketing_Spam_They_Chang.shtml
    849 /n/2026/03/11/Links_11_03_2026_Drill_Baby_Drill_and_Social_Control_Media_Reco.shtml
    834 /n/2026/03/14/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_March_13_2026.shtml
    833 /n/2026/03/08/Almost_a_Slopless_Weekend_for_Linux.shtml
    821 /n/2026/03/13/Alternative_to_Microsoft_Office_Must_Use_Free_Open_Standards_Fo.shtml
    811 /n/2026/03/09/An_American_War_on_GNU_Linux_Software_Freedom_and_British_Inves.shtml
    800 /n/2026/03/09/EPO_Strike_10_Days_From_Now_Planning_Assembly_Tomorrow_Last_Cou.shtml
    799 /n/2026/03/09/No_Slop_Found_in_RSS_Feeds_Only_in_Google_News.shtml
    782 /n/2026/03/09/Using_Slop_and_Slop_in_Articles_to_Attack_Copyleft_on_Budget.shtml
    773 /n/2026/03/12/Gemini_Links_12_03_2026_On_Phone_Anxiety_and_Bjorn_Looking_for_.shtml
    770 /n/2026/03/09/IRC_Proceedings_Sunday_March_08_2026.shtml
    768 /n/2026/03/09/What_the_Solicitors_Regulation_Authority_SRA_and_Action_Fraud_U.shtml
    759 /n/2026/03/11/1_234_People_Gather_Online_to_Plan_Next_EPO_Strikes_and_Other_I.shtml
    742 /n/2026/03/07/Cyber_Show_by_Andy_and_Helen_Recommended_by_Techrights_and_Tux_.shtml
    733 /n/2026/03/12/Overview_of_False_Narratives_and_Lies_Used_to_Lower_Salaries_at.shtml
    730 /n/2026/03/10/The_Lost_Generation_Came_Back_This_Time_Literally.shtml
    725 /n/2026/03/09/Richard_Stallman_RMS_Talk_Five_Hours_From_Now.shtml
    710 /n/2026/03/11/IBM_Dinobabies_Speak_Out.shtml
    709 /n/2026/03/10/Mass_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_March_2026.shtml
    706 /n/2026/03/12/Links_12_03_2026_Atlassian_Layoffs_GAFAN_Covering_up_Slop_Induc.shtml
    697 /n/2026/03/09/Links_09_03_2026_GAFAM_Outsourcing_MAGA_Political_Meddling_in_E.shtml
    693 /n/2026/03/09/Gemini_Links_09_03_2026_Exponentials_and_Tailscale.shtml
    689 /n/2026/03/12/In_the_Name_of_Transparency_Today_We_Show_Our_Defence_and_Count.shtml
    686 /n/2026/03/10/Microsofters_SLAPP_Censorship_Part_8_Out_of_200_Gross_Misuse_of.shtml
    677 /n/2026/03/07/Coinbase_Like_Block_is_in_Huge_Trouble_Its_Debt_Nearly_Doubled_.shtml
    666 /n/2026/03/11/Jeff_Bezos_as_an_Individual_Said_to_Have_Enough_Capital_to_Buy_.shtml
    663 /browse/index.shtml
    657 /n/2026/03/07/Starting_Another_New_Series_This_Evening_It_s_About_American_Fo.shtml
    655 /n/2026/03/08/Links_08_03_2026_Microsoft_Lost_400_Million_on_Project_Blackbir.shtml
    651 /n/2026/03/12/IBM_Cannot_Even_Do_Payroll_Now_a_Legitimate_Target_of_Iran.shtml
    647 /n/2026/03/08/Hard_to_Replace_Human_Touch.shtml
    644 /n/2026/03/09/Iran_FSFE_blackmailing_women_from_football_to_the_French_Govern.shtml
    636 /n/2026/03/11/GAFAM_Datacentres_Are_Facilities_of_War_So_Risk_of_Downtime_by_.shtml
    632 /n/2026/03/11/After_a_Long_Lull_LinuxTeck_linuxteck_com_Came_Back_Only_as_a_S.shtml
    627 /n/2026/03/07/Microsoft_is_Losing_It_Now_It_s_Censoring_Its_Critics_and_Scept.shtml
    624 /n/2026/03/10/Andy_and_Helen_in_Cybershow_on_Divesting_From_the_United_States.shtml
    616 /n/2026/03/12/The_EPO_s_President_Who_Covers_Up_Cocaine_Use_is_Trying_to_Supp.shtml
    613 /n/2026/03/09/Why_The_Register_MS_Sold_Out_to_Microsoft_They_re_Losing_Lots_o.shtml
    610 /n/2026/03/08/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    602 /n/2026/03/13/Friday_the_13th_Debian_Developers_afraid_to_nominate_in_DPL_ele.shtml
    601 /n/2026/03/12/Exactly_One_Week_Before_Next_EPO_Strike_Media_Intentionally_Not.shtml
    593 /n/2026/03/12/Microsofters_SLAPP_Censorship_Part_10_Out_of_200_Showing_Public.shtml
    591 /n/2026/03/07/Why_They_Always_Try_to_Shoot_the_Messenger_When_the_Message_Har.shtml

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