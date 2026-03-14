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Games: Proton Experimental, Transport Tycoon Deluxe, GamingOnLinux's Statement Against Slop, and More
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Proton Experimental brings fixes for REDLauncher, HELLDIVERS 2, Atelier Yumia, KILLER INN and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve released a fresh update to Proton Experimental for March 13th that bring numerous fixes to various games - here's all the details you need to know.
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Transport Tycoon Deluxe returns from Atari - now a requirement for OpenTTD via Steam and GOG | GamingOnLinux
Atari have re-released the classic building sim Transport Tycoon Deluxe, but in doing so they're making it slightly more difficult to get OpenTTD. Back in late 2024, Atari acquired the rights to the series from creator Chris Sawyer.
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Letter from the owner - our stance on generative AI | GamingOnLinux
We've seen other websites get sold off, editors fired and even replaced with fake AI generated bots that post content. We will never be doing anything like that. I would rather throw the GamingOnLinux name and web server into the sun than ever let GamingOnLinux become something like that.
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Build up your horror collection in the Frictional Games Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Frictional Games have created some incredible experiences and now you can grab a whole lot of them together in the new Frictional Games Humble Bundle. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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MARVEL MaXimum Collection set to arrive March 27 with a bunch of classics | GamingOnLinux
Limited Run Games just revealed that the MARVEL MaXimum Collection that brings multiple classics will get released on March 27th. An interesting bit of gaming history here, with 6 games that have seen a few quality of life updates to make them a bit more accessible for a modern audience. Likely a must-buy for big Marvel fans.
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Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Heavy Duty Expansion announced for April | GamingOnLinux
Ghost Ship Publishing and developer Funday Games revealed the Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - Heavy Duty Expansion that's arriving April 30th.
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Roguelite spin-off shooter Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core arrives in May | GamingOnLinux
Ghost Ship Publishing and Coffee Stain Publishing announced the roguelite DRG spin-off Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is set for Early Access on May 20th. I know a fair few people will be quite excited by this - and I'm one of them! The original DRG is one of the absolute best co-op shooters ever.
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Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns brings the absolute classic to a modern audience | GamingOnLinux
Defender of the Crown is an absolute classic originally released on the Amiga, and now it's returning with Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns. This is my childhood. I loved my Amiga!