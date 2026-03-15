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New Steam Games and CachyOS Is Now the Most Popular Desktop Distro on ProtonDB
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Turbo Dismount 2 and Timberborn - 2026-03-14 Edition
Between 2026-03-07 and 2026-03-14 we selected 17 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. One of the most popular titles this week is a sequel of a mobile game, Turbo Dismount 2 - a crazy racing sandbox game. Let’s not forget Timberborn, which came out of Early Access last week, and that we reviewed a little while ago. Here’s the whole list below.
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Arch Family
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Boiling Steam ☛ CachyOS Is Now the Most Popular Desktop Distro on ProtonDB
It’s been a few months now since our last update and as you’ve seen from the headline, this is a huge milestone. CachyOS has taken over the 1st spot on ProtonDB for desktop distros, dethroning Arch Linux which was in the first spot, flawlessly since late 2021.
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