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BSD: OpenBSD on SGI in Review
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on SGI, 3/6: The blowfish awakens
2006 was a quiet year for OpenBSD on the sgi front. I had noticed some odd things in the kernel and stumbled upon worse problems every time I tried to clean or fix them.
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on SGI, 4/6: Tinkering on big iron
There was not much sgi-related activity in NetBSD in 2007.
The only important accomplishment was the addition of a driver for the O2 frame buffer in april, thanks to Jared McNeill's hard work.
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on SGI, 5/6: Hardware galore
The machine coverage of NetBSD on sgi increased to reach two of the oldest MIPS-based SGI machines, the Personal Iris 4D systems (IP6 and IP10), again thanks to the hard work of Steve Rumble.
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on SGI, 6/6: The last challenges
Even if that work seems to be lost, it survives in the Attic of the OpenBSD source tree, and I hope that the various lengthy comments I have put in these drivers can be used as good documentation, should someone want to tinker on these SGI systems in the future, regardless of which operating system they want to run.
OpenBSD will remain forever the first free software operating system to run on the Fuel, Tezro and Origin 350, as well as on the POWER Indigo2 R8000, despite so many people saying that no other system than IRIX would even run on that processor, and that's something noone can ever take from me.
I remain proud of that work, and I hope you have enjoyed this (long) story.