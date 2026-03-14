news
today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ kill Cheatsheet
Quick reference for sending signals to processes by PID with kill and killall in Linux
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install KDE Desktop on Ubuntu 26.04
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Andy Bell ☛ Building dynamic toggletips using anchored container queries
This is a pretty good use-case for anchored container queries, but also a great opportunity to look at how we might build toggletips in the (hopefully) near future. You’ll learn about popovers and anchor positioning, which are already baseline and will ensure that the toggletips at least work, as well as declarative anchors, ‘modern’ attr(), and corner-shape, progressive <del>enhancements</del> enchantments that provide a range of magical benefits.
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University of Toronto ☛ UEFI-only booting with GRUB has gone okay on our (Ubuntu 24.04) servers
We've been operating Ubuntu servers for a long time and for most of that time we've booted them through traditional MBR BIOS boots. Initially it was entirely through MBR and then later it was still mostly through MBR (somewhat depending on who installed a particular server; my co-workers are more tolerant of UEFI than I am). But when we built the 24.04 version of our customized install media, my co-worker wound up making it UEFI only, and so for the past two years all of our 24.04 machines have been UEFI (with us switching BIOSes on old servers into UEFI mode as we updated them). The headline news is that it's gone okay, more or less as you'd expect and hope by now.
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[Old] Joël Perras ☛ Simplify Your Life With an SSH Config File
If you're anything like me, you probably log in and out of a half dozen remote servers (or these days, local virtual machines) on a daily basis. And if you're even more like me, you have trouble remembering all of the various usernames, remote addresses and command line options for things like specifying a non-standard connection port or forwarding local ports to the remote machine.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Agentless automation is easiest when one control node can reach the rest of your lab over SSH and push changes without extra daemons or agents.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Cloud CLI on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Compute Engine instances, Clown Storage buckets, and IAM settings are easier to manage when the whole Surveillance Giant Google Cloud workflow stays in your Ubuntu terminal.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Secure Nginx with Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
An HTTP-only Nginx site leaves logins, cookies, and form traffic exposed on every hop between the browser and your server.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Swift on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
Swift is no longer tied to Apple-only workflows. On GNU/Linux it gives you the same compiler, package manager, and server-side tooling used for command-line apps, Vapor projects, and cross-platform development.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Fedora 43
ReactJS is one of the most widely used JavaScript libraries in the world, and for good reason. It gives developers a fast, component-driven way to build modern web applications and single-page apps without fighting the browser.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Eclipse Mosquitto on Debian 13
If you are building an IoT system, a smart home automation stack, or an industrial telemetry pipeline, you need a reliable MQTT message broker at the center of it all. Eclipse Mosquitto is that broker — lightweight, open-source, battle-tested, and available directly from Debian’s official repositories.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Hadoop on Debian 13
Apache Hadoop is the industry-standard open-source framework for storing and processing massive datasets across distributed systems, and if you want to run it on the latest stable Debian release, this guide covers exactly how to install Apache Hadoop on Debian 13 “Trixie” from scratch.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Arduino IDE on Debian 13
If you work with microcontrollers on Linux, getting Arduino IDE running on your system is one of the first things you need to do. Debian 13, codenamed Trixie, is the current stable release and comes with a few quirks that can trip up new users during the Arduino IDE setup process.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install n8n on Fedora 43
Workflow automation is no longer a luxury reserved for enterprise teams with SaaS budgets. If you run a Fedora 43 server and want full control over your automation stack, self-hosting n8n is one of the smartest moves you can make.
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