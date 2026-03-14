We've been operating Ubuntu servers for a long time and for most of that time we've booted them through traditional MBR BIOS boots. Initially it was entirely through MBR and then later it was still mostly through MBR (somewhat depending on who installed a particular server; my co-workers are more tolerant of UEFI than I am). But when we built the 24.04 version of our customized install media, my co-worker wound up making it UEFI only, and so for the past two years all of our 24.04 machines have been UEFI (with us switching BIOSes on old servers into UEFI mode as we updated them). The headline news is that it's gone okay, more or less as you'd expect and hope by now.