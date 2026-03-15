news
GNU/Linux: Desktop Environments: XSession, Compose, and This Week in GNOME
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Darren Goossens ☛ XRDP loses connection after login: fixed
That means that you can have a faulty or missing .xsession and not notice when logging in locally or tunnelling in using SSH with X11 forwarding, but it may become apparent when using a remote login tool, like Remmina and XRDP. It does no harm to have a .xsession file that launches your preferred remote desktop session, you can still choose your session locally using lightdm, slim etc.
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Ivan ☛ The Compose key is magic
So, if I want the € symbol, all I need to do is to push the Compose key, then e, then =. And this is not the only option: Compose followed by 1 4 will produce ¼, Compose o e will produce œ, and there are dozens of other predefined combinations for all sorts of symbols, characters and accents that also make sense mnemonically rather than being an obscure key combination.
That’s not the only feature: if you place a file named .XCompose in your home directory, you can add custom combinations! So, if I want to send a heart, I can just hit Compose < 3 and I will get a ♥. Besides emoji, I also find myself often looking up various arrows and punctuation: now I can simply hit Compose - > and get a nice → arrow quickly.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #240 Big Reworks
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 06 to March 13.
Peter Eisenmann announces
For version 50 Files aka nautilus has retrieved many bug fixes, tiny niceties and big reworks. The most prominent are: [...]
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