GNU/Linux: Desktop Environments: XSession, Compose, and This Week in GNOME

So, if I want the € symbol, all I need to do is to push the Compose key, then e, then =. And this is not the only option: Compose followed by 1 4 will produce ¼, Compose o e will produce œ, and there are dozens of other predefined combinations for all sorts of symbols, characters and accents that also make sense mnemonically rather than being an obscure key combination.

That’s not the only feature: if you place a file named .XCompose in your home directory, you can add custom combinations! So, if I want to send a heart, I can just hit Compose < 3 and I will get a ♥. Besides emoji, I also find myself often looking up various arrows and punctuation: now I can simply hit Compose - > and get a nice → arrow quickly.