GNU/Linux Leftovers

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.
Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.
The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.
Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.
Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.