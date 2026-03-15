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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2026



Quoting: KDE 6_26.03 for Slackware-current – Alien Pastures —

Yesterday evening, KDE released their Frameworks 6.24.0 and taking advantage of the moment and even before morning coffee, I uploaded the Slackware packages for these new Frameworks.

Alongside with these Frameworks, I built a package for the third Beta of Krita 6.0.0 – the KDE drawing tool will finally be available as a Qt6 based application with proper Wayland support. Krita 5.2.15 is still Qt5 based and super stable, but I am replacing it with this 6.0.0.beta3 version because it’s time to start testing the new software. The stable version 6.0.0 of Krita will hopefully become available in April.

Also I took the opportunity to put a new stamp on my ‘ktown’ KDE Plasma6 package repository: KDE-6_26.03.

You will find all these packages at the origin location: https://slackware.nl/alien-kde/current/testing/ together with an expansive README which will help you remove KDE Plasma5 from your Slackware-current computer and install the ‘ktown‘ version of KDE Plasma6 instead.