original
"Be a Better Person"
Around the corner from us someone spray-painted in very large letters, "Be a Better Person".
That's still there on the wall, even about a year later.
That may sound like a banal, one might say almost empty, statement. But some people ought to take it seriously and literally.
"Be a Better Person" is a nice message, but graffiti isn't a nice thing to do (a lot of it is an eyesore and barely creative, just stains of dried paint). Apropos, "The Mystery of Banksy" exhibition in Manchester began yesterday and we walked passed it this morning. We'll go there again on Monday. It is tribute at Depot Mayfield Manchester - quite a fitting location because of very old and abandoned buildings in that area of the city - a good place to feed birds though.
We, in this site, are volunteers. Everyone involved in this site is a volunteer. Nobody is paid and the community calls the shots.
For a better world we need altruism and money can get in the way of this vision, as several popular distros of GNU/Linux have shown (donors can divide, more so corporate sponsors).
Imagine a world where everyone tries to be better to peers and family instead of competing to death.
Banksy does not pursue fame but expression. Banksy is awesome. █
Image source: Banksy signature