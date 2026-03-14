"Be a Better Person"

Printing documents is a primary need to many of LibreOffice users. This article discusses how to do printings from LibreOffice Writer by an example of an A5 page document. We use a Canon MP160--our old but recommended multifunction printer--, on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" to practice this. We hope this helps everyone who uses Ubuntu for all of their computing life especially printings. Now let's start reading and go printing!

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

The module integrates the NXP i.MX9596 processor, which combines six Arm Cortex-A55 cores running up to 1.8 GHz with real-time microcontroller cores including Cortex-M7 at 800 MHz and Cortex-M33 at 333 MHz. Graphics processing is handled by an Arm Mali-G310 GPU supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

Fwupd 2.1.1 is a major release that introduces support for updating the firmware on Blestech touchpads, ELAN Haptic MCU devices, FocalTouch devices, Himax touchscreens, HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hubs, KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Dongles, PixArt touchpads, and Novatek touchscreens.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, EndeavourOS Titan comes with the latest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment, on both the live environment and for offline installations, which is accompanied by the very latest KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.4, the Calibre 9.5 release introduces a new tool in the Edit book component to remove unused images, a reset button to the reading stats panel in the E-book viewer, along with an option to display the pages from the paper book page list while also showing the last page number.

Coming only a week after the previous Steam Client update, the new release fixes a Linux issue where the Steam Client would get stuck in a loading spinner after restarting it in Offline Mode, and fixes an intermittent error that occurred when opening the Big Picture Mode overlay.

Highlights of Marknote 1.5 include a highly requested Source Mode, allowing you to bypass the rich-text WYSIWYG interface entirely by turning Marknote into a dedicated source editing app, and support for internal wiki-style links for notes with cross-notebook lookup.

The KDE Frameworks 6.24 release is here to workaround a Qt bug that caused extremely strange cache-related issues throughout Plasma and Kirigami-based apps, which would randomly break certain components in these applications.

Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

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"Be a Better Person"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2026



Around the corner from us someone spray-painted in very large letters, "Be a Better Person".

That's still there on the wall, even about a year later.

That may sound like a banal, one might say almost empty , statement. But some people ought to take it seriously and literally.

"Be a Better Person" is a nice message, but graffiti isn't a nice thing to do (a lot of it is an eyesore and barely creative, just stains of dried paint). Apropos, "The Mystery of Banksy" exhibition in Manchester began yesterday and we walked passed it this morning. We'll go there again on Monday. It is tribute at Depot Mayfield Manchester - quite a fitting location because of very old and abandoned buildings in that area of the city - a good place to feed birds though.

We, in this site, are volunteers. Everyone involved in this site is a volunteer. Nobody is paid and the community calls the shots.

For a better world we need altruism and money can get in the way of this vision, as several popular distros of GNU/Linux have shown (donors can divide, more so corporate sponsors).

Imagine a world where everyone tries to be better to peers and family instead of competing to death.

Banksy does not pursue fame but expression. Banksy is awesome. █

Image source: Banksy signature