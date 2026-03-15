Best Free and Open Source Software

Blue Nebula is a fast-paced arena shooter project derived from the Red Eclipse 1.x series. The base repository contains the core game code and infrastructure for the Blue Nebula engine and gameplay systems. The project is built on Cube Engine 2 and uses SDL and OpenGL, enabling portability across multiple platforms.

While the Red Eclipse team have moved their game on to another engine for their latest release, 2.0, this also meant a total conversion of the gameplay, in the project’s opinion sacrificing some of the best aspects.

Therefore a group of eager community members have started to fork off Red Eclipse from the last 1.x series release, setting up the necessary infrastructure to (re-)establish a community around Red Eclipse 1.5+.

This is free and open source software.