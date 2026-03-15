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Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, AERIS-10, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Enthusiast rebuilds AA-battery-powered PC, sextuples run time to 30 minutes with 64 batteries — uses three voltage regulators in parallel to achieve stability, runs computer for over 30 minutes on 64 AA cells
YouTube creator ScuffedBits re-did their experiment and was able to eke out 30 minutes of game time (and a benchmarking session!) while running their desktop PC on 64 AA batteries.
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PC World ☛ 10 surprisingly practical Raspberry Pi projects anybody can do
But most people, particularly beginners, won’t use the Raspberry Pi to whip up crazy creations. There are near-endless practical uses for this bare-bones kit, from media streaming to extending the range of your Wi-Fi network, as the following 10 projects demonstrate. Time to put that lil’ computer to real work. Heck, many of these projects will even work with the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero — a good detail to remember with modern RPi prices rising due to RAM shortages.
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Hackaday ☛ This Printed Zipper Repair Requires No Unsewing
What really sets this design apart from other printed versions is its split construction. Putting a new slider onto a zipper usually requires one to free the ends of the zipper by unsewing them. [MisterJ]’s two-part design instead allows the slider to be assembled directly onto the zipper, without the hassle of unsewing and re-sewing anything. That’s a pretty significant improvement in accessibility.
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CNX Software ☛ AERIS-10 open-source hardware radar can track multiple objects up to 20km away
AERIS-10 is an open-source hardware, “low-cost” (more on that later) 10.5 GHz phased array radar system featuring Pulse Linear Frequency Modulated (LFM) modulation and based on an AMD Artix-7 FPGA. Two versions are available: the AERIS-10N (Nexus), providing up to 3km range with an 8×16 patch antenna array, and the AERIS-10X (Extended), offering up to 20km range thanks to a 32×16 dielectric-filled slotted waveguide array.
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CNX Software ☛ Esparagus Audio Brick ESP32-based DIN-rail 65W Hi-Fi amplifier supports Home Assistant and Squeezelite (Crowdfunding)
Sonocotta (Andriy Malyshenko), the developer of Esparagus “Media Center”, HiFi-Amped, Louder Raspberry Pi, and Louder Raspberry Hat Plus, has returned to Crowd Supply with the Esparagus Audio Brick, a compact ESP32 or ESP32-S3-powered Hi-Fi Class-D amplifier with Home Assistant support. With support for Music Assistant, Snapcast, and Logitech Media Server (LMS), the module can be used to build whole-home audio setups, retrofit vintage speakers with modern streaming features, or power custom speaker configurations such as subwoofers or bi-amp systems.