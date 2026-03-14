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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2026



Quoting: 3 things Linux users always get wrong —

A lot of new users seem to have the impression that Linux distributions are just a drop-in replacement for Windows. A lot of this impression seems to come from the Linux community itself.

While it’s possible to use Linux instead of Windows, these systems aren’t the same. One key difference is that Linux has inherited a lot of its style from earlier Unix systems that date back to the late 1960s. This was before MS-DOS, or even personal computers, were invented.

Unix was created at Bell Labs by Dennis Ritchie and Ken Thompson at Bell Labs after the research lab had pulled out of the MULTICS project to build what we would now call cloud computing after numerous budget and schedule overruns.