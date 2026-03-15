news
New Distro Releases: Zenclora OS 2.0, Security Onion 2.4.210, Origami Linux, RELIANOID, PrismLinux 2026.03.05, and iodéOS 7.3
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Zenclora OS 2.0
Unified Zen Package Manager (ZPM) & Visual Overhaul
Core Changes:
- Transitioned from "Zenclora Commands" to the unified Zen Package Manager (ZPM).
- Package installation, system management, and utility tools are now centralized under
zpm.
Zen Package Manager (ZPM) Expansion:
- Added support for external packages:
librewolf,
mullvad-browser,
signal,
mullvad-vpn,
rust,
docker,
pacstall,
nvidia-driver.
- New bundle installs:
gaming-pack,
editor-pack,
producer-pack,
office-pack,
dev-pack.
- New System Management:
optimize,
mitigations,
info,
services,
packages,
logs,
netfix,
aptfix.
- Integrated Utility Tools:
formatusb,
debinstaller,
filemanager.
- Added automatic Nvidia driver installation support.
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Security Onion 2.4.210 Now Available with Updated Components and New Features including Local Model Support for Onion AI!
For Security Onion Pro customers, we've made major improvements for our popular new Onion AI Assistant. Many folks have been asking for local model support. If your local model has an OpenAI compatible endpoint, then this release can connect to it!
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GitLab ☛ Origami Linux Leaves Beta: Introducing Snapshot 2026.03
We are thrilled to announce a massive milestone for the project: Origami Linux is officially out of beta. Over the past months, we have relentlessly refined our automated daily builds, perfected our immutable base, and tuned our kernel for maximum performance. Today, we are proud to say the system is rock-solid, incredibly fast, and ready for everyone.
To mark this milestone and help our growing community track our progress, we are introducing our new release model, starting today with Origami Linux 2026.03.
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RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.9 Release Notes
RELIANOID 7.9.0 Community Edition is now available, delivering critical security updates through a OS upgrade along with key system reliability improvements for a safer and more stable platform.
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PrismLinux 2026.03.05 Released
Major release featuring a full installer redesign with Electrobun migration, new language support, NVIDIA improvements, backend upgrades, and much more.
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For the Love of Longevity: iodéOS 7.3 Extends Support & Style
This month, iodéOS 7.3 arrives with a thrilling evolution—blending Material 3 Expressive design with unparalleled customization. Built on LineageOS 23.2, this update transforms your interface with dynamic colors and intuitive interactions. Every swipe and tap now feels more alive and personal.
Quick Settings, Reimagined
Meet the smarter Quick Settings panel! Swipe down to discover customizable tiles that adapt to your workflow. Expand icons for labels, then collapse them once familiar. And unlike mainstream Android, iodéOS offers you the option of separate Wi-Fi and cellular controls—because you deserve precision.