New Distro Releases: Zenclora OS 2.0, Security Onion 2.4.210, Origami Linux, RELIANOID, PrismLinux 2026.03.05, and iodéOS 7.3

We are thrilled to announce a massive milestone for the project: Origami Linux is officially out of beta. Over the past months, we have relentlessly refined our automated daily builds, perfected our immutable base, and tuned our kernel for maximum performance. Today, we are proud to say the system is rock-solid, incredibly fast, and ready for everyone.

To mark this milestone and help our growing community track our progress, we are introducing our new release model, starting today with Origami Linux 2026.03.