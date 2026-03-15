news
Web Browsers and Content Management Systems (CMS) Leftovers
-
Vincent Delft ☛ I test my new version of Fapws4 against other wsgi solutions and even against apache
I've made lot of modificaitons inside Fapws4 those last days/weeks. It remains a strong and very fast WSGI server offering all flexibility of Python. This is mainly than,ks to the libuv library and the picohttp parser. This blog will show how Fapws4 resist to massive requests and to compare results with other SWGI solutions. I will even compare it with apache24.
-
Paweł Grzybek ☛ SVG favicons that respect theme preference
SVG favicons are well supported now! Since this is a vector format, resolution is not a concern, and it can also adapt to user theme preferences. Nothing new here — Thomas Steiner blogged about it 7 years ago. Here is all you need.
-
University of Toronto ☛ On today's web, HTTP results depend on the HTTP User-Agent you use
This is part of an increasingly common general pattern, which is that different HTTP User-Agents get different results for the same URL. Especially, some HTTP User-Agents will get errors, HTTP redirections, or challenge pages, and other User-Agents won't; instead they'll get the real content. What this means in concrete terms is it's increasingly bad to take the results from one HTTP User-Agent and assume they apply for another. This isn't just me and Wandering Thoughts; for example, if a site has a standard configuration of Anubis, having a User-Agent that includes 'Mozilla' will cause you to get a challenge page instead of the actual page (cf).
-
Chromium
-
Multiple Chromium updates in rapid succession
You may have noticed that after my release of the Slackware package for Chromium (and its Un-Googled sibling) version 146.0.7680.71 there was a really short interval until I released an update in the form of the 146.0.7680.75 version. Chromium 146.0.7680.71 is the latest major version upgrade and it addressed a crazy amount of CVE’s.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Tweaking Mediawiki’s Monobook skin for wide screens
I love Monobook. It was the skin Wikipedia when I started contributing back in 2004, and it’s still the skin I have enabled in my Wikimedia account. It’s also the one Clara and I use on the Sasara Wiki, our family wiki. The volunteer maintainers have done an amazing job keeping it current, but I also add a few more tweaks to MediaWiki:Monobook.css.
-