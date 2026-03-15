The Raspberry Pi 5 is several times faster than previous models of the compact and cheap computer. For less than a couple hundred bucks, you can have a computer that can do many tasks that previously required a regular PC, that consumes very little power, and for which the web is overflowing with exciting tutorials and projects you can take on.

In this guide, I’ll first walk you through how to build a Raspberry Pi 5 with maximum performance so you can use it for everything it’s capable of. To do that, you’ll need to take advantage of the board’s new ability to connect an SSD via PCI Express.