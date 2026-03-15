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today's howtos
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peppe8o ☛ Install Privoxy on Raspberry PI for Kid Safe Browsing
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to set up Privoxy on a Raspberry PI computer board. Smart devices are becoming familiar to very young people, and kids are going to be more exposed to web content.
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PC World ☛ I turned a Raspberry Pi 5 into a real SSD-powered PC for less than $200
The Raspberry Pi 5 is several times faster than previous models of the compact and cheap computer. For less than a couple hundred bucks, you can have a computer that can do many tasks that previously required a regular PC, that consumes very little power, and for which the web is overflowing with exciting tutorials and projects you can take on.
In this guide, I’ll first walk you through how to build a Raspberry Pi 5 with maximum performance so you can use it for everything it’s capable of. To do that, you’ll need to take advantage of the board’s new ability to connect an SSD via PCI Express.
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[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ Using variable names in nginx declarations has a price: e.g. ssl_certificate /usr/local/etc/ssl/${server_name}.fullchain.cer;
I recently implemented a fun (to me) and easy solution for taking my web proxy websites offline, either one-by-one, or all-at-once. Today’s post talks about some of the repercussions which followed one-new-thing I tried.
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Miod Vallat ☛ Device configuration
When you power on your computer, unless things go wrong, the operating system will boot, discover all the devices in your system, and set up drivers for them.
You might be slightly unsuccessful if your software is older than your hardware and may not support the wireless chip du jour, but usually, everything works.
Have you ever wondered how the operating system is able to do this?
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Ben Jojo ☛ How far can you go with IX Route Servers only?
On paper internet exchanges (IX) are very simple in their implementation, simply put together a bunch of routers on a shared layer 2 ethernet switch (and coordinate IP addressing for the LAN) and those routers will be able to set up BGP sessions with each other and exchange traffic directly over the switch(s).
Internet exchange points also are a good place to add extra services (aka, servers on the LAN for the benefit of the member routers) to this LAN, common services include AS112, Network Time Protocol, Route Collectors, and perhaps most importantly, the Route Servers.
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Aman Mittal ☛ TIL - Remotely accessing one MacBook from another MacBook
On the remote Mac (the one you want to access), go to System Settings > General > Sharing. Enable Screen Sharing for full GUI access, or enable Remote Login for SSH/terminal access. Note the local IP address or hostname shown in the Sharing settings.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Notepad++ on Debian 13
If you recently switched from backdoored Windows to Debian 13 (Trixie), one of the first things you probably noticed is that Notepad++ is missing.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on openSUSE
If you want to run a self-hosted Hey Hi (AI) automation agent on a stable, production-grade GNU/Linux system, OpenClaw on openSUSE is one of the best combinations you can choose.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Debian 13
Feishin represents a modern approach to self-hosted music streaming, offering users complete control over their audio library without sacrificing features or user experience. This open-source music player delivers seamless integration with popular self-hosted music servers like Navidrome and Jellyfin, combining powerful functionality with an intuitive interface.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache JMeter on Linux Mint 22
Performance testing is essential for modern web applications. Apache JMeter stands as one of the most powerful open-source tools for load testing and performance measurement, supporting protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and JDBC. This comprehensive guide walks through installing Apache JMeter on Linux Mint 22, providing detailed instructions for both beginners and experienced users.
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